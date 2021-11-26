Welsh public broadcaster S4C has commissioned a new psychological thriller The Light In The Hall / Y Golau co-produced by independent producers Duchess Street Productions and Triongl in association with APC Studios, and with the support of Welsh Government through Creative Wales.
The 6 x 60’ minute drama is centred on journalist Cat Donato (Alexandra Roach) obsessed by the murder of Ela Roberts from her hometown. For Cat, it was personal. Ela had been part of her circle of friends but prior to her murder Ela had been ostracised over a silly teenage squabble, a fact that Cat has tried her best to forget.
Ela’s mother, Sharon Roberts (Joanna Scanlan) has never stopped grieving the loss of her daughter. Still disturbed by her memories of that last day, Sharon needs resolution. Joe Pritchard (Iwan Rheon), a quiet, unassuming gardener, was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found at his caravan. Joe confessed to killing Ela but wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say why or what he did with her body.
The news of Joe’s parole hearing and the prospect of his release causes both women to confront the past and the part they played in Ela’s final days. For Cat it’s a chance to write the true events surrounding the murder and for Sharon a chance to confront the man who killed her child. With so many questions unanswered, Joe’s return to the community could be a way to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all. If Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why did he do it, and where is the body?
Written and created by Regina Moriarty (Murdered By My Boyfriend) and directed by Andy Newbery (Keeping Faith) and Chris Forster (Hidden), The Light In The Hall / Y Golau will be filmed in both English and Welsh. Starring, Rheon (Misfits, Game of Thrones) and Scanlan (After Love, No Offence), filming starts this autumn with broadcast planned for 2022.
In deals brokered by APC Studios, which is also handling worldwide sales, the series is produced in association with Channel 4 and Sundance Now for the English-language version for broadcast in the UK and North America, Australia and New Zealand respectively. Donna Wiffen and Jo Roderick from Duchess Street Productions, Gethin Scourfield, Nora Ostler and Alec Spiteri from Triongl and Laurent Boissel from APC Studios will executive produce, along with Gwenllian Gravelle from S4C. In the UK, the series has been acquired by Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, and will be overseen by commissioning editor Gwawr Lloyd.
Commenting on the new drama, S4C drama commissioner, Gwenllian Gravelle said: “This gripping drama certainly promises to be one to remember. With a stellar cast and a talented production team, we can’t wait to introduce Y Golau to S4C viewers. This is our first ever co-production with Channel 4 and we look forward to working together along with Triongl Production Company and Duchess Street Productions on this sensational series.”
Duchess Street Productions managing director Donna Wiffen added: “We are excited to be bringing Regina’s exceptional writing talent to the screen in this, her first original TV series. Working with our fantastic Welsh partners at Triongl and with the unerring support of Gwenllian at S4C, we know The Light In The Hall / Y Golau will exceed our expectations in creating a complex and compelling thriller.”
Ela’s mother, Sharon Roberts (Joanna Scanlan) has never stopped grieving the loss of her daughter. Still disturbed by her memories of that last day, Sharon needs resolution. Joe Pritchard (Iwan Rheon), a quiet, unassuming gardener, was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found at his caravan. Joe confessed to killing Ela but wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say why or what he did with her body.
The news of Joe’s parole hearing and the prospect of his release causes both women to confront the past and the part they played in Ela’s final days. For Cat it’s a chance to write the true events surrounding the murder and for Sharon a chance to confront the man who killed her child. With so many questions unanswered, Joe’s return to the community could be a way to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all. If Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why did he do it, and where is the body?
Written and created by Regina Moriarty (Murdered By My Boyfriend) and directed by Andy Newbery (Keeping Faith) and Chris Forster (Hidden), The Light In The Hall / Y Golau will be filmed in both English and Welsh. Starring, Rheon (Misfits, Game of Thrones) and Scanlan (After Love, No Offence), filming starts this autumn with broadcast planned for 2022.
In deals brokered by APC Studios, which is also handling worldwide sales, the series is produced in association with Channel 4 and Sundance Now for the English-language version for broadcast in the UK and North America, Australia and New Zealand respectively. Donna Wiffen and Jo Roderick from Duchess Street Productions, Gethin Scourfield, Nora Ostler and Alec Spiteri from Triongl and Laurent Boissel from APC Studios will executive produce, along with Gwenllian Gravelle from S4C. In the UK, the series has been acquired by Nick Lee, head of acquisitions at Channel 4, Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, and will be overseen by commissioning editor Gwawr Lloyd.
Commenting on the new drama, S4C drama commissioner, Gwenllian Gravelle said: “This gripping drama certainly promises to be one to remember. With a stellar cast and a talented production team, we can’t wait to introduce Y Golau to S4C viewers. This is our first ever co-production with Channel 4 and we look forward to working together along with Triongl Production Company and Duchess Street Productions on this sensational series.”
Duchess Street Productions managing director Donna Wiffen added: “We are excited to be bringing Regina’s exceptional writing talent to the screen in this, her first original TV series. Working with our fantastic Welsh partners at Triongl and with the unerring support of Gwenllian at S4C, we know The Light In The Hall / Y Golau will exceed our expectations in creating a complex and compelling thriller.”