Commenting on the deals, Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at The three new satellite capacity deals build upon long-standing contracts with all three parties for both 1-degree West and ASTRA 23.5 degrees East capacity, as well as related channel carriage agreements.The agreement with RTL Hungary facilitates the satellite distribution of RTL+ in HD quality. A key benefit is that it will allow Hungarian football fans to enjoy live matches and highlights of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League - for which RTL Hungary acquired the rights for three seasons.The agreement with ViacomCBS will see the media giant use the newly contracted 1-degree West capacity for the satellite distribution of its dedicated CEE feed of Nickelodeon HD. The agreement with M7 follows on a recent contract renewal for the satellite distribution of 12 ViacomCBS channels targeting various CEE markets.Network4 in partnership with Viasat World has contracted 1-degree West capacity for the distribution of a fully Hungarian-localised version of documentary channel Viasat Explorer, to be launched shortly. Network4 will be in charge of local advertising sales, while Viasat World is arranging the content line-up and localisation.Commenting on the deals, Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at M7 Group says: “We are truly delighted to have inked new agreements with three highly respected customers with whom we have enjoyed solid partnerships over many years. Not only for satellite platform services, but also for bringing their great content to our subscribers throughout the various M7 markets in Europe. We look forward to a continued, fruitful cooperation.”