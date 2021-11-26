Digital TV and video delivery solutions provider Agile Content is claimimg that it will announce two new innovations that are available for virtual demonstration from 3 December: Agile Cloud Production and FAST & VoD2Live.

With legacy infrastructures, systems and operations limiting broadcasters’ ability to use the benefits of cloud and online workflows, Agile Cloud Production transforms traditional remote production to a distributed production concept. It allows broadcasters to replace their traditional broadcast stack for a web- and cloud-based application stack that enables remote and distributed production, using standard internet connections and devices in combination with traditional professional cameras.

Since all content is delivered and stored in the cloud, broadcasters can use Agile Content’s Cloud Production to access and tap into a larger repository of both live and on-demand content when producing live, broadcast-grade programming remotely. Combining professional cameras with regular consumer devices, such as smartphones, using fixed or mobile internet access to the cloud means that content can be produced faster in real time without having to dispatch a camera crew. The mobility and flexibility advantages will be even higher as 5G is rolled out more widely. The solution also overhauls the cost structure of TV production by shifting cost from a peak capacity metric to a usage-based metric, limiting resource wastage and optimising spend to be directed on value-driven activity.

Agile FAST & VoD2Live lets TV providers create linear channels in the OTT/HTTP (compressed) domain. This, says Agile, reduces the storage and distribution costs typically associated with creating a large quantity of channels in the traditional broadcast playout (uncompressed) domain.

The EPG-based solution allows operators to stitch either new or existing on-demand assets on top of a linear channel baseline, instantly gaining new revenue streams by monetising their existing content. With a high degree of editorial control and scalability, TV providers are empowered to create multiple channels easily and quickly via an automated workflow, all while keeping costs to a minimum.

TV providers can sell ad spaces in various channels tailored to certain demographics, regions, and viewer interests – giving ad buyers the option to increase the relevancy of their advertising and, in turn, improve their ROI.

Johan Bolin, CTO at Agile Content, said: “With 5G connectivity set to have a lasting effect on the video industries, it will accelerate how live content is filmed, produced and processed as TV providers begin to take advantage of its increased capacity and latency performance. It will most definitely allow for fast and efficient production and distribution infrastructures.

“Our latest innovations will help our customers take advantage of what 5G and the cloud has to offer, as well as recent interest in streaming service models like FAST, in a way that brings cost, speed, and operational benefits. As we plan for the next generation of TV and prepare for our next growth phase, we’re focused on giving our customers the tools to do the same.”



