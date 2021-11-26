Swedish tech startup Staccs, a premium streaming service for concert video and music documentaries, has revealed key hires to its executive structure and announced the launch of Staccs Originals - a production suite creating exclusive and original content.

Staccs aims to become the global home for concerts on demand, providing a new commercial opportunity for the music industry.

New hires include Kristofer Åkesson, Jonas Thulin, Rickard Nilsson, Kristina Tunkrans Lidehorn, Alviva Stolpe and Sofia Stefanovic, who will work collaboratively to develop the platform.

Åkesson, best known for his time at Live Nation Sweden as marketing and communications director, joins as head of Staccs Originals. The new production arm will begin to produce and release its first original content during the first quarter of 2022. First focusing on high profile Nordic artists, the creative team will plan for stripped back and exclusive live sessions, as well as recording behind-the-scenes content, interviews and documentaries.

With over 30 years of music industry experience, Thulin joins Staccs as head of business development & partnership relations. The former Universal Music and United Stage exec will be responsible for securing new partnerships with repertoire owners, labels and artists, as well as developing Staccs’ brand positioning within the market.

Nilsson has been appointed as head of artist relations. He joins from concert and festival promoter FKP Scorpio. Within his new role at Staccs, Nilsson will develop strong relationships with talent and be central to the co-ordination between all stakeholders.

Other key appointsments include Tunkrans Lidehorn, who will join the exec board in an advisory role; Stolpe, who will be responsible for managing all the financial actions of the startup; and Stefanovic, who joins as PR & marketing co-ordinator.

Anders Tullgren, CEO of Staccs, commented: “These are dream recruitments for us. We realised early on that we shared the same vision of what Staccs can be, and how Staccs Originals, with original productions around concerts and new music TV formats, is something long-awaited by all. There are still large elements of the music industry that are not digitised and therefore not monetised in a way that enables rights holders and artists to generate sufficient revenue from recorded video content - our product fulfils this potential. These strategic hires reflect a game-changing moment for Staccs.”

Added Åkesson: “Staccs does what no one else offers – providing an on-demand service for music fans to relive those magical concert moments - during a time where we have seen a focus towards streaming live music, due to the pandemic. There is an opportunity beyond live-streamed concerts and therefore it was an easy decision to join Staccs.

“Fifteen years ago live music DVDs accounted for 8% of the entire music industry's total physical sales - this is something that no longer exists as a result of digitalisation, however there is still an appetite for this. I will be helping to build original content focused on concerts, documentaries and new formats for all types of music lovers - which will complement the rest of the incredible content on the platform. We are on a mission to build the MTV of the 2020s.”