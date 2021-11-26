Despite the hurdles that the industry has faced over the last eighteen month, the nascent 8K technology market has now received a boost with the news that the DVB Steering Board has approved specification updates that introduce capabilities to deliver 8K UHD video services for the first time.
Pre-Covid, there had been much anticipation of 8K TV market growth given the 8K broadcast content scheduled for Summer 2020 Olympics. However, the 2020 Olympics’ postponement combined with the overall economic downturn resulted in low 8K TV unit shipments in 2020.
However, things are now looking brighter and the DVB’s new updates, extending existing support for the HEVC codec, are the first step in a series of key additions planned for the DVB video coding specifications. The DVB says that these are designed to ensure that it continues to provide the most comprehensive and flexible” toolbox for the delivery of next generation television services via broadcast and broadband. Until now, DVB specifications included HEVC conformance points only for up to 4K resolution.
The recent DVB specification updates encompass delivery of 8K Ultra HD via both broadcast (transport stream) and broadband (DVB-DASH). Approved for publication as DVB BlueBooks, the updated documents are DVB’s specification for video and audio coding, the DVB-DASH profile for video streaming, and the DVB-SI specification for delivery of service information. All three updates also include some bug fixes.
In the longer term, DVB says that scaling 8K video delivery to end users will benefit from even more efficient video codecs. This is a goal of current DVB work on Next Generation Video Coding, which is expected to lead to further additions to the DVB specifications in 2022. It adds that the early availability of a HEVC conformance point supporting 8K video will enable flexibility for deployments and maximise service interoperability across device ecosystems.
However, things are now looking brighter and the DVB’s new updates, extending existing support for the HEVC codec, are the first step in a series of key additions planned for the DVB video coding specifications. The DVB says that these are designed to ensure that it continues to provide the most comprehensive and flexible” toolbox for the delivery of next generation television services via broadcast and broadband. Until now, DVB specifications included HEVC conformance points only for up to 4K resolution.
The recent DVB specification updates encompass delivery of 8K Ultra HD via both broadcast (transport stream) and broadband (DVB-DASH). Approved for publication as DVB BlueBooks, the updated documents are DVB’s specification for video and audio coding, the DVB-DASH profile for video streaming, and the DVB-SI specification for delivery of service information. All three updates also include some bug fixes.
In the longer term, DVB says that scaling 8K video delivery to end users will benefit from even more efficient video codecs. This is a goal of current DVB work on Next Generation Video Coding, which is expected to lead to further additions to the DVB specifications in 2022. It adds that the early availability of a HEVC conformance point supporting 8K video will enable flexibility for deployments and maximise service interoperability across device ecosystems.