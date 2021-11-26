The turnkey IPTV platform consists of software, services, content packages, integrated video library, 4K set top boxes and apps for first and second screen.

Deutsche GigaNetz has followed the same path and has just launched its IPTV product MyTV in October.

Jürgen Magull, managing director of BREKO, said: “We have agreed very attractive conditions for our members with our proven listing partner ocilion. I am therefore particularly pleased that many of our members have already accepted the offer and have opted for the BREKO-certified cloud solution from ocilion in order to market a modern IPTV product under their own name. After all, IPTV is an important argument for the expansion of fibre optics.”

Leonet (formerly CCNST/amplus) has been expanding broadband in Bavaria for over 12 years and already supplies more than 25,000 private and business customers.

Martin Naber, Leonet board member, commented: “With LEO TV based on ocilion, we are offering our Bavarian customers outside of the urban conurbations a modern and diverse IP TV product at a fair price. We are thus expanding our digital product portfolio sensibly and in the interests of our customers.”

K-net has been offering telecoms solutions in Kaiserslautern since 1998, under the brand empera fibre optic products for private households mainly based on FTTH as well as business customers.

Said Patrick Göttel, member of the management of K-net: “After very precise market research, we are pleased to have found a future-oriented solution and a competent partner for our empera IP-TV in ocilion. In addition to the economic factors, the decisive factors were the ex-tensive options and products that we can offer our customers on the basis of this platform. We are therefore optimally positioned for the TV of the future.”

Added Hans Kühberger, MD of ocilion: “Especially in Germany, more and more network operators are dealing with IPTV. This underlines the need for a modern IPTV solution in the product portfolio. This is exactly why K-net and Leonet rely on our proven and scalable cloud solution, which contains our extensive know-how from over 17 years. I am particularly pleased that our co-operation with BREKO - from which everyone benefits - works so well.”