Giving a huge boost to the potential reach of the original programmes, Sky Documentaries and Sky's Black History Month collection have taken Together TV's Diverse Film Fund short documentaries.
The inaugural Diverse Film Fund from Together TV was launched in March 2021 and commissioned the production of five short documentaries to celebrate Black British lives today. Each of the selected filmmakers received a production fee of £10,000 to support the production of their films on this theme. The project not only endorsed the emerging British filmmakers financially but provided a production training series of webinars with industry experts, a mentor for each director and creative collaboration throughout the journey.
The initiative has been championed by Together TV's chair and founder, Caroline Diehl MBE and by Together TV Trustee and ITV commissioning editor, Satmohan Panesar. The aim was to be able to elevate diverse original content on Together TV, which perfectly aligns with the ethos of the channel to inspire positive social change.
Each of the documentaries explores a very different aspect of the theme and were chosen to reflect the diverse scope of black British lives today. The Beyonce Experience (pictured) by Blaise Singh follows the story of Aaron Carty, who gave up a career as a police officer to live his dream of becoming a positive role model for the Black queer community as a Beyonce drag act.
Superheroes Wear Hoodies shines a light on a group of black youths who helped feed their local community during the pandemic, proving that superheroes do wear hoodies, while Alexandra Genova’s Our Land tells the story of two black food growers from London, as they try to realise their dreams of carving their own path in the predominantly white agricultural industry.
The Black Equestrian offers the story of three black British women in Equestrianism chronicle their journey into Polo, Show Jumping and Dressage, highlighting the ups and downs faced by people of colour, while Barry the Beekeeper takes a look at how the pandemic has affected Jamaican-born beekeeper Barry, who has been the heart of his local Liverpudlian community for over two decades.
Commenting on the commission, Sky’s director of programmes, UK & Ireland, Jamie Morris said: “The five films which have come from Together TV’s Diverse Film Fund represent a great editorial fit for our ambitions for Sky Documentaries to be the home of authentic and diverse storytelling. We value our long-standing relationship with Together TV and hope to continue working together for many years to come.”
