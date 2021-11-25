Global media streaming platform STARZ is claiming to have hit a milestone with on 21 November 21 delivering almost 6 million multiplatform views across linear and OTT platforms from the finale of its Original Series BMF and the debut of hit series Power Book II: Ghost season two.
BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius Big Meech Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry Southwest T Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. Executive producers are Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, with additional platforms still to report.
Power Book II: Ghost begins its second season with Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence.
The premiere of Power Book II: Ghost season two bested its season one debut for linear and OTT in September 2020 while the BMF season one finale drew a 63% increase in multiplatform views from its series premiere in September 2021. The success of both series also broke records on the STARZ app on Sunday delivering the most-watched day of the year and one of the most-watched days on the STARZ app in the network’s history based on total minutes viewed by day on STARZ app.
The original series premiered worldwide across all STARZ platforms, including on STARZ in the US and Canada, and day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan.
“The success of the ‘BMF’ season one finale and the launch of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season two, which drove some of our highest viewership, is a testament to how strongly our programming continues to resonate with our subscribers and continues to set STARZ apart as a leader in programming by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at STARZ. “We’re thrilled to continue partnering with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson on a number of upcoming series and are excited for the continued expansion of the Power Universe with ‘Power Book IV: Force’ upcoming in February, which will kick-off our most robust programming slate in the network’s history.”
