As it stands on what it calls “a once-in-a-generation upgrade” in its audience reporting, introducing viewing figures for SVOD and video-sharing platforms, measurement firm BARB has found that the TV set remains the go-to screen for long-form, professionally-produced SVOD content.
From a sample of 9,099 router meter homes in September 2021, BARB found the TV set remained the dominant screen for all identified viewing with four out of every five viewing minutes — 80% —spent watching the biggest screen. Of the 222 minutes per day spent viewing, a majority, as much as 150 minutes, was to broadcast channels and BVOD services. It also reflects a desire to use the biggest screen available to watch professionally-produced, long-form content.
By contrast, the combination of subscription and advertising video-on-demand, SVOD/AVOD, services attracted an average of 33 minutes per day across the whole population. Again, the TV set was again the most-used device as viewers head for bigger screens to watch long-form content. Relative to total broadcaster viewing, BARB found that a higher proportion of SVOD/AVOD viewing is on PCs, tablets and smartphones. This said the analyst might reflect how these devices are displacing secondary TV sets in rooms other than the living room, or perhaps the younger age profile of viewers to services such as Disney+ and Netflix.
Devices other than the TV set were found to be much more important for video-sharing services, which averaged — again across the whole population — 39 minutes of viewing per day in September. Less than a fifth of viewing to video-sharing services was on the TV set with smartphones accounting for almost half of viewing time. This isn’t surprising given how relatively easy it is to watch short-form content on smaller devices.
Another interesting facet revealed in the research was the concept of seasonality. As one may expect, people spend more time watching during the winter months, with lower viewing in the warmer summer months. BARB stressed that given the events of the last year, it naturally needed to consider the impact of lockdown, both in November 2020 and the first quarter of this year. IBARB suggested increased time spent at home during these periods might have led to traditional winter peaks in viewing being more pronounced. By contrast with the September 2021 results found, the survey showed that in February 2021, there were a total of 264 viewing minutes with broadcasters amounting to 183 minutes of these, 35 minutes from video sharing and 31 minutes from SVOD and AVOD.
BARB added in its survey that prior to the January 2021 lockdown, broadcasters’ linear and on-demand services consistently accounted for over three-quarters of all identified viewing. Subsequently, the streaming businesses have increased their share of identified viewing so that SVOD/AVOD and video-sharing services collectively have been accounting for over a quarter of identified viewing since February.
www.barb.co.uk
By contrast, the combination of subscription and advertising video-on-demand, SVOD/AVOD, services attracted an average of 33 minutes per day across the whole population. Again, the TV set was again the most-used device as viewers head for bigger screens to watch long-form content. Relative to total broadcaster viewing, BARB found that a higher proportion of SVOD/AVOD viewing is on PCs, tablets and smartphones. This said the analyst might reflect how these devices are displacing secondary TV sets in rooms other than the living room, or perhaps the younger age profile of viewers to services such as Disney+ and Netflix.
Devices other than the TV set were found to be much more important for video-sharing services, which averaged — again across the whole population — 39 minutes of viewing per day in September. Less than a fifth of viewing to video-sharing services was on the TV set with smartphones accounting for almost half of viewing time. This isn’t surprising given how relatively easy it is to watch short-form content on smaller devices.
Another interesting facet revealed in the research was the concept of seasonality. As one may expect, people spend more time watching during the winter months, with lower viewing in the warmer summer months. BARB stressed that given the events of the last year, it naturally needed to consider the impact of lockdown, both in November 2020 and the first quarter of this year. IBARB suggested increased time spent at home during these periods might have led to traditional winter peaks in viewing being more pronounced. By contrast with the September 2021 results found, the survey showed that in February 2021, there were a total of 264 viewing minutes with broadcasters amounting to 183 minutes of these, 35 minutes from video sharing and 31 minutes from SVOD and AVOD.
BARB added in its survey that prior to the January 2021 lockdown, broadcasters’ linear and on-demand services consistently accounted for over three-quarters of all identified viewing. Subsequently, the streaming businesses have increased their share of identified viewing so that SVOD/AVOD and video-sharing services collectively have been accounting for over a quarter of identified viewing since February.
www.barb.co.uk