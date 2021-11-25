Spanish-speaking media network Albavision has selected Novelsat’s Fusion to power its broadcast service of major sports events.

Novelsat Fusion is an end-to-end live linear platform for broadcast and broadband content connectivity and delivery. Expanding flexibility and scalability, Novelsat Fusion delivers optimal video processing, delivery and security solutions across the media network.

Albavision deployed Novelsat Fusion to receive, decode and decrypt the media content, using the most bandwidth-efficient waveform, Novelsat NS4, as well as HD and UHD video processing, and highest-level content security.

Juan P Alviz, CTO at Albavision, said: “We are pleased to enjoy the benefits provided by Novelsat technology for our sports services. The Novelsat broadcast solution enable us to deliver valuable content with the highest level of quality viewing experience to our customers.”

Added Aviv Ronai, VP marketing and product at Novelsat: “We are happy to continue to enable the live broadcast of the world’s greatest sports events. This is another testimony to Novelsat’s superior broadcast solution being chosen by leading broadcasters worldwide to provide high quality video content.”