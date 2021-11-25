Fremantle has announced that Expedition Series 2, with award-winning wildlife expert and naturalist Steve Backshall, will launch in 144 territories across the globe.

Produced by True to Nature Productions for UKTV, the 6 x 60’ second season will launch in the UK on 28 November on Dave channel, in addition to on-demand service UKTV Play. It is also set to air on France Télévisions (France), PBS (US), BBC Earth (Africa, Asia and via Blue Ant Media in Canada), Discovery (Latin America), SBS (Australia) and Quebecor Content (French-speaking Canada).

Fremantle previously announced Expedition Series 2 as part of its autumn distribution slate of factual programming. Other broadcasters who have acquired the second series include VRT (Belgium), DR (Denmark), AMC Networks International Central & Northern Europe (Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia), MTV OY (Finland), Ushuaïa TV (France), ERT (Greece), Ananey (Israel), TV3 Group (Latvia, Lithuania), Macedonia Radio & Television (North Macedonia), OSN (Middle East and North Africa), AMC Networks International Southern Europe (Portugal), Telefonica (Spain), UR – Sveriges Utbildningsradio (Sweden) and Bloomberg (Turkey). This follows the success of the first series which sold to over 160 territories.

Expedition Series 2 sees Backshall set out to discover fresh insights that could help to secure a future for the world’s wildlife. A couple of world firsts include paddling the uncharted waters of the Kronotsky river in the far east of Russia and discovering Arabia's longest lava tube, beneath the desert floor in the ancient kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Fremantle again co-financed this series with UKTV.

Angela Neillis, SVP non-scripted content, international at Fremantle commented: “Steve has a captivating presence on screen and the first season of Expedition allowed us to share some amazing world firsts with our broadcasting partners. With the second season of Expedition on our distribution slate, just as stunning as the last, Fremantle continues to prove itself as a key contender in the factual sphere. We are thrilled to be working with True To Nature Productions again.”