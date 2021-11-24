German distribution company and ARD subsidiary Studio Hamburg Enterprises has acquired the international distribution rights on a script basis for Finnish production company Lucy Loves Drama’s latest drama series My Husband’s Wife.
Written by Juuli Niemi and directed by his sister Inara Niemi, My Husband’s Wife is an intricately plotted drama which tells the story of a businessman whose decades-long double life is revealed after suffering from a massive stroke. After two women arrive claiming to be his wife, the businessman dies and leaves his two partners and their children with a million questions and major financial problems. The story then follows what happens when these rival wives - one twenty years the senior of the other -decide to live under the same roof to make the most of the inheritance.
The series explores what happens in the intertwined lives of people forced to live together despite having totally different lifestyles and backgrounds. Viewers are taken through the complicated relationship that these two women forge. Ultimately the audience will see how even in the hardest of circumstances, friendship can bloom in the face of grief and betrayal.
“My Husband’s Wife is an emotionally intense drama series with a universal appeal, with a captivating plot filled with lies, deception, and ultimately friendship in the face of adversity,” said Studio Hamburg Enterprises director of international sales Kerstin Grünwald. “It has a wonderful cast, and the character arcs make for compelling and gripping viewing, appealing to a wide audience. The talented Lucy Loves Drama team has a great vision for this series and will really bring this complex drama to life.”
Added Lucy Loves producer and head of drama Oskari Huttu: "My Husband's Wife is one of my all time favourite projects. It's been a pleasure working with my long-time collaborators, director Inari Niemi and screenwriter Juuli Niemi with this unique story, and now I'm really happy that the brilliant team of Studio Hamburg are joining us with the world sales."
