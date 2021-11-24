Expanding its roster of what it calls “channel-defining” social experiment shows, Red Arrow Studios International is underscoring its commitment to innovative, social experiment formats with the acquisition of new series My New Mystery Job.





“We had a lot of interest in My New Mystery Job from international distributors, but for us, Created by Stepping Stone Productions, the new format has the basic premise in which a group of participants who are bored or burnt-out at work sign up for a career change with a difference; they have to quit their jobs and commit to spending six months trying a new role – without even knowing what it is. The programme is said to be the result of tapping into research showing a significant number of people are unhappy in their jobs and are looking to make life-changing career decisions.Skills, aptitude and work/life aspirations are assessed by leading career experts who help find them surprising new jobs. When a good-fit role is identified, each participant is given a contract. However, only basic details such as salary and location are visible; will they take a leap of faith and sign it blind? If they do, they must first resign from their current jobs and prepare to take a step into the unknown. Candidates are visited to see how they are enjoying their new jobs – and their new lives – while VTs capture the thoughts of their family and friends. Then, after six months it’s decision time – will they stay in their new roles, or try to return to their old professions?The series has been commissioned by NPO3 in the Netherlands where it will air in the second half of 2022 under the title Blind Getekend. Red Arrow Studios International is distributing the format internationally.“We had a lot of interest in My New Mystery Job from international distributors, but for us, Red Arrow was the best fit,” observed Duurt Holman, creative director at Stepping Stone Productions (pictured): “It is very successful at distributing daring social experiment formats like Buying Blind, Meat the Family and Married at First Sight and we are excited that My New Mystery Job will be in the same catalogue. It literally is a life changing format: changing your job can really change your life.”