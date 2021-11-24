Media processing and delivery technology provider Appear has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the NEO Series, a line of server-based products that combine Appear’s hardware pedigree with the utility of software-based technology.

The NEO Series delivers all the advantages of server-based compression solutions with cost-effective software transcoding, without the need for software deployment and operation.

The NEO 10, the first available solution in the NEO Series, is designed to meet the needs of the live distribution market, where software-based compression is growing in popularity thanks to its low cost and flexibility.

However, integrating, deploying and operating software on general hardware is a complicated and time-consuming process for most operators, especially if clusters of individual servers supporting different functions are required.

NEO 10 solves this headache by combining the efficiencies and flexibility of software encoding installed on dedicated high-performance hardware from Appear. It simplifies typical operational models that combine clusters of servers with different roles, into a standalone product with all prior management, transcoding and streaming functions fully integrated.

Customers deploying NEO 10 do not require specialist knowledge of installing and operating general purpose server-based software compression solutions, and the solution is plug and play.

Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO of Appear, said: “In an increasingly ‘hybrid’ world, the NEO Series combines our extensive experience in designing hardware solutions with the best that the world of software transcoding has to offer. As software-based compression grows in popularity, this expansion of our product portfolio helps address specific customer needs. The NEO Series ensures customers can benefit from the flexibility and low cost of software compression with the simplicity and performance of our dedicated hardware.”

NEO 10 will later be joined by the higher capacity NEO 20.