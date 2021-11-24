Just over a week before the event was due to take place, and only a week after assuring the broadcast industry that “determined industry support” was propelling it to move ahead with a live show for the first time since 2019, IBC has announced that the in-person IBC 2021 event has been cancelled.
The event was due to take place on December 3-6 at its traditional Amsterdam home at the RAI centre, just as a national lockdown in the Netherlands was just be lifted. However, the IBC says that its move follows growing concerns about the Covid-19 situation in The Netherlands, which IBC said had deteriorated over the past week, and feedback from the IBC exhibitor and visitor community. It added that the IBC Partnership Board made the decision in order to prevent exhibitors and visitors from travelling to The Netherlands.
On 16 November, the show revealed that an IBC Partnership Board meeting had decided to continue with the planned event because, said the IBC, it could be "delivered safely and create the essential business momentum that the industry needs". It added that going ahead of the live event had the support of many of the leading technology companies in the market. However, the past week has seen an increasing amount of companies in the broadcast technology sector announce that they were not exhibiting at the live event due to safety concerns.
IBC 20201 will now focus on bringing the content and technology community together via the IBC Digital platform which will allow attendees to watch content, schedule online meetings with exhibitors and other attendees, review exhibitor profiles and invite colleagues to live meetings.
