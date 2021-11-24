 Beta Nordic Studios teams up with Unlimited Stories | Media Investment | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Beta Nordic Studios (BNS) has joined forces with Swedish production company Unlimited Stories, acquiring 51% of the company.

nordicUnlimited Stories was founded in 2016 by Poa Strömberg, Patrick Ryborn and Linus Stöhr Torell, who have produced a range of feature films and TV series, with the latest, drama Missing People, currently being shot for SVT.

Poa Strömberg, CEO Unlimited Stories, said: ”Unlimited Stories started five years ago and we are ready to increase our business. When Beta Nordic Studios presented an idea of a true partnership, we really felt that this suited our ambitions for the years to come. The backing from Beta Film and the co-operation in Beta Nordic Studios with Saga Film, Fisher King and Cinenord will enable Unlimited Stories to step into the next level.”

Added Martin Håkansson, CEO Beta Nordic Studios: “We’re proud to partner with Unlimited Stories, who are among the strongest producers in Scandinavia with a very passionate and experienced management team; and we are looking forward to delivering great drama shows to audiences around the world in future.”

Justus Riesenkampff, chairman Beta Nordic Studios, commented: “Our aim is to lift locally initiated productions, both feature films and series, to an international level. With their vast expertise in the Swedish market, Unlimited Stories is a perfect partner to achieve this.”

Yahoo
STN - Global Media Distribution
Synamedia
Molotov

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Investment