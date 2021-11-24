Unlimited Stories was founded in 2016 by Poa Strömberg, Patrick Ryborn and Linus Stöhr Torell, who have produced a range of feature films and TV series, with the latest, drama Missing People, currently being shot for SVT.

Poa Strömberg, CEO Unlimited Stories, said: ”Unlimited Stories started five years ago and we are ready to increase our business. When Beta Nordic Studios presented an idea of a true partnership, we really felt that this suited our ambitions for the years to come. The backing from Beta Film and the co-operation in Beta Nordic Studios with Saga Film, Fisher King and Cinenord will enable Unlimited Stories to step into the next level.”

Added Martin Håkansson, CEO Beta Nordic Studios: “We’re proud to partner with Unlimited Stories, who are among the strongest producers in Scandinavia with a very passionate and experienced management team; and we are looking forward to delivering great drama shows to audiences around the world in future.”

Justus Riesenkampff, chairman Beta Nordic Studios, commented: “Our aim is to lift locally initiated productions, both feature films and series, to an international level. With their vast expertise in the Swedish market, Unlimited Stories is a perfect partner to achieve this.”