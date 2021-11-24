Hot on the heels of launching in the US and Canada with Amazon Fire TV as its first partner, TikTok TV has announced that it is bringing its app to the Google TV platform and other Android TV OS devices, as well as LG smart TVs and Samsung smart TVs.
2021 has been the year that TikTok has firmly established itself in the TV environment. In January 2021, the State of Mobile 2021 report from App Annie found that was that TikTok's cross-app usage with leading video services had grown markedly over the previous twelve months. In the US, 2.3x the usage penetration of Netflix's iPhone user base used TikTok in Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019. Then further demonstrating how much its reach and importance has grown into the mainstream video arena, TikTok signed a deal with European football governing body UEFA to become the first digital entertainment platform to partner with the EURO 2020 tournament.
Explaining its mission to take its service to the big screen, and hence more living rooms across North America, TikTok said that its intrinsic mission has been to “inspire creativity and bring joy, cultivating an entertaining space for positive, creative expression” and we're excited to bring TikTok to more living rooms across North America.
The company added that its app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from its For You and Following feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. A Discover page lets users find more of their favourite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.
Explaining its mission to take its service to the big screen, and hence more living rooms across North America, TikTok said that its intrinsic mission has been to “inspire creativity and bring joy, cultivating an entertaining space for positive, creative expression” and we're excited to bring TikTok to more living rooms across North America.
The company added that its app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from its For You and Following feeds on the big screen. This includes the most liked and viewed videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals. A Discover page lets users find more of their favourite content, creators, and categories on TikTok.