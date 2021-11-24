Media creation and management solutions provider EditShare has announced significant updates to its FLOW media asset management (MAM) and EFS shared storage systems.

The new release brings enterprise-level availability and redundancy to FLOW, ensuring continuous system performance and uptime from ingest to archive. The high-availability FLOW platform has a slew of user-centric updates including new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that further simplify working remotely.

Complementing the enhanced creative experience are time-saving EFS administrative features that provide smart shortcuts, system transparency, and automation, bringing more efficiencies to the workflow.

Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare, said: “This release builds on the road-tested success of the high-availability capabilities in EditShare’s award-winning EFS media file system and the company’s commitment to delivering open systems that optimise the integration of innovative 3rd-party solutions.

“With a new enterprise-level high availability architecture in FLOW for both cloud and on-premises, we enable greater scale and resiliency and provide customers with an end-to-end workflow solution that maximises uptime using the wide range of tools they already know and love.”

FLOW’s high availability is achieved by giving its central database multiple points of redundancy to mitigate against hardware or network failures that would affect MAM client accessibility during active productions. Consistent with this, FLOW’s services are scalable and presented as multi-instance, redundant elements within the overall system.

EditShare’s NLE panel integrations bring the benefits of FLOW directly into Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolves user interfaces, enabling users to access FLOW’s features without leaving the familiar NLE environment.

Users can now exchange FLOW sequences directly with Adobe Premiere Pro and Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve thanks to the new FLOW Cuts List sequence import function.

Extended Metadata support lets team members add metadata information to sequences, including custom fields. This improves and enriches metadata associated with sequences.

FLOW now fully supports the latest version of DNA Evolution by Storage DNA. Users can easily archive and restore FLOW assets from third-party LTO/LTFS and disk-based tiers.

EditShare is building on the momentum of bringing better web-based user experiences to customers through the use of in-app guides and feedback messaging capabilities. As the company brings more and more features to the browser-based experience it is their aim to guide these users to the new capabilities and solicit feedback directly within EFS Control and FLOW.

Meanwhile, EditShare Telemetry makes it easy for administrators to share audit and monitor data with EditShare’s secure network operations centre. Through Telemetry, EditShare can work with customers to ensure systems are running optimally through pro-active monitoring and event alerting.

New controls allow maintenance users to manage files in certain media spaces while restricting other users to read-only access.