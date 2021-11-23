 Gusto TV rolls out into Italy, Portugal, and Spain with rlaxx TV | Deals | News | Rapid TV News
Food channel Gusto TV has expanded its partnership with German-based streaming platform rlaxx TV, launching in Italy, Portugal, and Spain. Rollouts in Australia, New Zealand and Turkey are due to follow soon.

gustoChris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, said: “rlaxx TV’s ongoing expansion into new markets aligns with our global growth strategy, reinforcing brand awareness and building viewership around the globe. With rlaxx TV’s continued success, we are delighted to extend our reach and offer more viewers Gusto TV’s diverse premium content.”

Gusto TV offers a culturally diverse line-up of culinary programming that streams on dozens of platforms around the world. rlaxx TV is a free, channel-based VOD service, currently available on approximately 85% of smart TVs in 12 countries.

