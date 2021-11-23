Connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) SaaS video ad monetisation platform TheViewPoint has forged a partnership with data-driven SaaS marketing solutions firm Stirista in providing premium programmatic CTV inventory.
Stirista’s clients include household brands and agencies which use the company’s solutions to help them solve data and media challenges across digital marketing channels, from CTV and display to social and email. The added programmatic CTV inventory provided by TheViewPoint is designed to strengthen Stirista’s position further in the space and help its clients drive growth with addressable TV campaigns.
Stirista believes that the partnership will further enhance the strengths of CTV as a powerful component of their omnichannel marketing initiatives. The partnership also allows Stirista access to US CTV inventory from political and multicultural verticals via TheViewPoint.
“Data quality and measurability are incredibly important in the design and execution of highly measurable and accountable campaigns, and we take great care and responsibility in having the highest CTV and OTT match rates in the industry,” explained Stirista EVP of product and marketing Hamid Qayyum. “Partnerships with industry leaders like TheViewPoint help us to continue our mission of helping brands and agencies run highly effective, targeted and measurable campaigns in the most sought-after inventory in the market.”
TheViewPoint offers demand partners access to the growing audience of cord-cutters and cord-nevers, as well as advanced measurement tools, and entry to high-quality CTV inventory. This says the company ensures that an ad is shown to the right people at the right time, leading to better campaign results.
“At TheViewPoint, we know that CTV is one of the most rapidly growing channels in digital media and is a crucial component of any omnichannel marketing strategy,” noted David Zenna, Sales Director at TheViewPoint. “Access to high-quality CTV inventory, which we provide to our demand partners, is one of the keys to successful advertising campaigns. By ensuring Stirista’s clients reach new channels and audiences, we will help them make use of all CTV's possibilities to increase awareness as well as engagement, and drive incremental reach in this promising, modern environment.”
