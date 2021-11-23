The plug and play iQ5 enables customers to be streaming over 50,000 hours of content within minutes, with no cable or satellite installation required. It can be deployed in a subscriber’s home using Wi-Fi, satellite or a fully integrated hybrid setup.

The iQ5 features a stacked design with a detachable 1TB hard drive for recordings, plus software enhancements including greater personalisation and easier navigation. Through the iQ5, viewers can unlock streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, ABC iView, SBS On Demand, Amazon Prime, Vevo and, coming soon to the Foxtel platform, Paramount+ and 10Play.

By partnering with CommScope’s Professional Services organisation, Foxtel was provided with a fully managed service to design, develop, and deploy its flagship set top box software for iQ5. The launch of iQ5 was a true collaboration between the two companies – from inception to launch – and provides, says Foxtel, the same viewing experience one might have using satellite or IP on a more flexible hardware platform.

Phil Cardy, vice president, International PLM, Home Networks, CommScope, commented: “CommScope worked closely together with Foxtel to bring the iQ5 to fruition completion. The success of the iQ5 launch is a testament to the ability of both CommScope and Foxtel leveraging each other’s expertise. Even during these difficult times, CommScope and Foxtel were able to leverage a global team, including a local presence in Australia, to create a highlight effective development project.”

Added Nick Dandy, group director of product innovation, Foxtel: “CommScope has been a valued and long-time strategic partner and has been instrumental in delivering truly innovative set-top platforms for our subscribers. At Foxtel, we’re always looking for ways to disrupt through technological advancements and the launch of the iQ5 marks a huge milestone for the future of streaming at Foxtel. We are thrilled with the level of innovation CommScope’s Professional Services team has brought to this award-winning product.”

The iQ5 also has remote management protocols for reducing Foxtel’s costs and can be managed with CommScope’s ECO Service Management solutions. This gives Foxtel the visibility into its subscribers’ home network, and the ability to automate and improve their devices and experiences.