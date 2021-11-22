Following a BBC Three/BBC Wales co-commission for Hot Cakes, and an order from Channel 5 for a third run of Skin A&E, ITV Studios-owned multi-genre production company Boom has appointed Hollie Abbott as its director of development.
Boom Group is one of Wales’ largest production companies, responsible for over 400 hours of programming annually for BBC, S4C, ITV, Channel 5, Channel 4 and UKTV, with a slate that includes shows such as UKTV’s Big Zuu’s Big Eats, BBC’s Daytime series, Dom Delivers, S4C’s tense crime drama 35 Diwrnod, produced and adapted into 15 Days for Channel 5, and More 4’s Historic House Rescue.
As well as the Boom label, Boom Group also houses production divisions Boom Cymru, Boom Kids and Boom Social, as well as leading Welsh post-production facility Gorilla and Visual Effects and Motion Graphics company, Bait Studio.
Abbott joined Cardiff-based Boom as a development executive at the end of 2020, having previously held development roles at Reef TV and the wider Zinc Media Group, Firecracker, Keshet and STV Studios and subsequently went on to secure the BBC Three/BBC Wales co-commission. The new series, which follows the young team behind one of the UK’s most inspirational insta-bakeries, situated in the heart of Cardiff, was generated as a result of the creative partnership between BBC Three, BBC Wales and Creative Wales which launched in November 2020.
Going forward, Abbott, whose credits include Channel 4’s The Undateables, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over on W, Great British Menu on BBC Two and Dave’s Special Ops: Crime Squad UK, is focused on growing the development team and developing more bold and original new programming for Boom’s growing network slate.
Commenting on the appointment, Boom MD Nia Thomas said: “Hollie is an exceptional development lead with a real flair for popular factual, factual entertainment and reality formats, and I am delighted that she is stepping up into this new role. She is an innately intuitive creative who inspires and motivates her team. Our aim is to continue to build a strong slate of returnable formats and help grow a first-class talent base here in Wales, and with Hollie at the helm, this is a wholly achievable ambition for Boom. I can’t wait to continue to work with her and to support her in her new role.”
