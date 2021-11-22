Aiming to house a slate of high-end drama series and films and increase their collective power, the nine leading independent production companies from eight different countries that have formed The Creatives development alliance have struck a unique three-year partnership agreement with Fremantle.
Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, the production companies within The Creatives came together over the last year to strengthen their independent status through collaboration in the fast-changing TV and film landscape.
Between them, the nine companies have over 100 films and series in various stages of development or production. Films and series produced by the group will be signed under the newly formed label The Creatives. The group will work closely together in co-production and strategic partnerships, information sharing, combining each other’s talent and networks.
The three-year partnership agreement with Fremantle, described as unique, will aim to develop and fund high-quality international dramas series working in collaboration with Christian Vesper, president of global drama at Fremantle, and Fremantle’s global drama team.
“At Fremantle we proudly support the independent production community and the array of exceptional talent that it represents,” Vesper (pictured right) remarked. “We look forward to partnering with each of the brilliant production companies which represent The Creatives. At Fremantle we believe passionately in providing our valued partners and our brilliant talent with the right level of support, whilst also fully embracing their independence, creativity, and complete freedom to work unencumbered with the network or platform that is best suited for each project…We believe The Creatives will deliver a consistent slate of high-quality, authentic and sophisticated productions, each of which will have creative freedom at its very heart, and we are extremely proud to be partnering with them.”
“The Creatives will protect the independent development process that has been the backbone of storytelling in Europe for decades. We unite in order to stay as free and creatively interesting as possible, and supply films and series which audiences will respond to,” added Haut Et Court, co-founder Carole Scotta (pictiured left). “We are committed to offer fair conditions to the talent we work with and to strengthen the long-term relationships with our writers, showrunners, and directors as well as with new talent. Fremantle have given us their full support and importantly, complete creative freedom, and we look forward to partnering with Christian, Andrea and the Fremantle team as we look to build a diverse slate of high-quality series”.
