



Aiming to cash in on holiday genre viewership spiking during this time of year, leading music video network Vevo has launched a number of holiday-themed channels on connected TVs (CTV) in the US and UK, available through New Year’s Eve.

Every December, holiday genre views spike on Vevo across all platforms. In 2020, monthly views in the US and the UK in December grew 40x on average, compared with monthly averages from January through October. All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, (pictured), saw nearly 18 million cross-platform views in the US and 7 million cross-platform views in the UK in December 2020 alone. The music service said the annual viewership spike illustrated the consumer demand for holiday music videos, and so it was programming such content on the biggest screen.



Vevo’s 2021 linear holiday programming on CTV builds off what the provider says is the success of its 2020 US pop-up channels. In terms of viewership, Vevo Holiday was one of the top channels on the platforms on which it launched, with performance consistently strong throughout the duration of the season. Historically, viewership of Vevo on CTV is highest over the holidays as families and friends gather together. New Year’s Eve 2020, for example, was the most viewed day of last year for Vevo CTV, as well as Vevo’s history in both the US and the UK Christmas Eve and Christmas Day also followed as top viewership days for Vevo CTV in the U.S. and the U.K for the year.



In what is said to be its largest holiday TV line-up to date, Vevo will this year offer curated features and 24-hour linear programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as Silent Night and O Holy Night, to family classics, such as Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow! and newer hits, such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me.



In the US, the Vevo Holiday channel is available on Local Now, Pluto TV, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo. Similarly, in the UK, fans can tune into the Vevo Christmas channel on Samsung TV Plus, Vevo’s first-ever dedicated Christmas channel in the UK.



“During this time of the year, consumers are actively seeking out and watching holiday music videos, such as Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You or Wham!’s Last Christmas," said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, content, programming and marketing, Vevo. “Music is undoubtedly an integral part of celebrating the holidays and spreading cheer, and given the particular popularity of these types of music videos right now, Vevo is providing consumers with a destination for getting into the spirit of the season through their TVs and tune-in options for the whole festive period.”