OTT app development, advertising and monetisation platform VlogBox has started a new initiative with Beani.tv, a children’s TV brand founded by the former head of Disney TV and TV Animation, Dean Valentine and Rotem Gindi, Founder and CEO of Vidstart.

The new deal is expected to increase Beani.tv’s monetisation yields and also further VlogBox’s existing presence in the kids’ space.

The Beani.tv app supports fun and safe video content for children, including everything from entertaining songs to educational content, all designed to spark a feeling of connection between kids and their parents. All videos published on the Beani.tv app are chosen by the company’s team members and not via data algorithms.

Valentine said: “We’re very excited to launch our co-operation with VlogBox. We expect their innovative worth with OTT audience extension will help drive Beani.tv forward.”

According to VlogBox’s CEO, Nikita Platonenko, the company will connect Beani.tv with exclusive demand sources that will appeal to the intended audience, kids, while sticking to the innovative policy standards.

“This represents a significant achievement for VlogBox as Beani.tv is a trailblazer in kids’ entertainment. We are proud of being trusted, especially when it comes to kids-related issues. Our COPPA certification keeps both small viewers and the brand protected. We are confident that VlogBox’s proven track record of success in the OTT and CTV fields will ensure we can provide significant monetisation yields, and our support will ensure Beani.tv grows as a brand too,” Platonenko said.