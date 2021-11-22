The new deal will make it possible to guarantee brand safety across the advanced TV (CTV and premium streaming video) marketplace. Marketers will be able to ensure their campaigns reach their intended audience in a privacy-compliant way, alongside safe and suitable material.

All GroupM video buys for Finecast US clients will now be IRIS-enabled, with the ability to reach contextually aligned video programming verified by IRIS.TV’s data partners, including Oracle Advertising, GumGum, Comscore, Reticle, Kerv Interactive, and ZEFR. Any publisher who is IRIS-enabled can make their video library available for contextual-based buys via GroupM. As a result, marketers working with Finecast US will have unprecedented transparency and access to contextually target billions of monthly video views across web, mobile, and CTV platforms.

Field Garthwaite, co-founder and CEO of IRIS.TV, said: “We are excited to announce our new strategic partnership with GroupM to enable their brand clients to access video-level data across both CTV and online video formats to inform contextual and brand-safety targeting. This new partnership will allow all GroupM clients to access privacy-compliant video-level data across any screen — an absolute necessity as we enter the post-cookie era and marketers seek more compliant targeting options.”

Added Marissa Jimenez, president of Finecast US: “Guaranteeing brand safety is one of Finecast’s central offerings to brands looking to activate in the advanced TV space. We are thrilled to be launching this new partnership with IRIS.TV, a dynamic company that matches our commitment to brand safety and security. As Finecast grows our presence in the US and enters into this new era of targeting and compliance, the addition of IRIS-enabled video-level contextual targeting and brand safety solutions will ensure we continue to provide our clients with the most innovative and highest performing solutions that we have in other markets.”