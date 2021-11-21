



In a rollout that the parties say solidifies a collaboration which began in 2019, Technicolor Connected Home and Vodafone have announced plans to deploy DOCSIS 3.1 gateways with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities throughout Germany in 2021.

The move is the latest development in Technicolor Connected Home’s strategy of for delivering open platforms for network service providers (NSPs) around the world. The ultimate goal is to help NSPs deliver what the technology firm says will be “seamless” connectivity and premium entertainment experiences to the users by creating what is claimed to be “best-in-class” CPE and partnering with the most innovative companies in the connected home ecosystem.



Looking at the new launch and the potential for the new system, Technicolor says disruptions related to the Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand in Germany for advanced broadband services. Despite supply chain challenges over the past year, Technicolor added that it has been able to deliver the CPE that Vodafone has requested to meet the exacting requirements of German households. This it says has been possible because of close and constructive collaboration that has taken place with key players throughout the ecosystem.



“This announcement marks another achievement in the successful partnership with Vodafone which supports multiple initiatives for improving the consumer experience related to connectivity,” said Giovanni Tumino, vice president, Technicolor Connected Home, UK Ireland, Central South Europe, and EMEA Distribution. “Germany is one of the leading and most sophisticated markets for connected-home technology in Europe, and as such German consumers have embraced DOCSIS 3.1 and the associated high quality broadband services to the home. The pandemic has been an accelerator for end users that require improved in-home wireless access through Wi-Fi 6 technology.”



“Demand for advanced CPE technology in Germany was already on the rise prior to the pandemic. German subscribers rely heavily on high-quality broadband access technologies and are open to paying a premium to attain faster speeds to the home,” added Markus Delfs, Head of Group Hardware Solutions for Vodafone. “Within the home, there is a growing need to support multi-user, multi-device traffic. Vodafone is committed to meeting the increasingly stringent demands of German subscribers and is pleased to be working with Technicolor Connected Home to bring next generation gateways to market







