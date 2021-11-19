The combined solution will provide content creators with a cloud-based solution for ingesting, routing and recording 4K Apple ProRes or XDCAM into live editing, visual effects, and live streaming distribution workflows. It delivers a simple and cost-efficient way of effectively capturing and recording video in the cloud with Cinedeck’s Capture2Cloud and then distributing via the cloud using Envoi. By freeing up workflows to be accessed by editorial teams remotely, minimal equipment and people on site are required. This allows streams to be uploaded fast without sacrificing quality or the editorial experience.

Envoi enables video content providers with a complete end-to-end video management and distribution system. By inputting key data into content libraries, Envoi allows direct distribution to any number of over-the-top (OTT) video platforms and social channels, while ensuring distribution in the right format to allow for a seamless stream.

The Cinedeck Capture2Cloud solution allows for a multi-camera record of edit-ready media, including ProRes, XDCAM and DNxHR formats, directly to the cloud, creating a remote solution for editing teams which is accessible on-prem and in cloud from one simple interface. Capture2Cloud also encodes edit while capture formats for Premiere and Resolve enabling the recorded media to be stored directly onto both MAM and cloud-based solutions.

Nicholas Stokes, CEO, Envoi, commented: “With the media landscape still reeling from the past 18 months, it is essential for companies to be able to access content remotely, without losing the integrity of the editing process or content quality. The partnership between Envoi and Cinedeck allows editing teams and distributors the exact same features as an on-prem solution, enabling teams to continue providing great entertainment without losing quality or costing the earth.”

Added Jane Sung, COO Cinedeck: “Cloud distribution from Envoi has kept Cinedeck way ahead of the curve in terms of remote video distribution. By allowing our customers access to a solution which can publish live event footage quicker than before at a fraction of the cost is a game-changer, and we look forward to seeing what our partnership will achieve in the future.”