In a deal that not only shows clearly the enduring popularity of the topflight English football league to global fans, and also sending a harsh reminder to rival leagues as to its power, the Premier League has announced a new six-year broadcast deal in the US with NBCUniversal, via the NBC Sports Group.
NBC Sports became the home of Premier League coverage in the US in 2013. It has worked with the League, growing its profile and fanbase significantly. NBC platforms - including NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, NBC Sports digital and, significantly, the Peacock direct-to-consumer streaming service – reach every home in the country with a television or the internet, and NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming has become well-established viewing for American fans. The new deal, valued at $2.7BN, will see NBC Sports remain the Premier League’s official broadcast partner in the US until 2028, and will cover all 380 matches every season. The deal also includes the exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage.
“We are delighted to announce our new US broadcast deal with NBC Sports, who have been brilliant partners for the Premier League over the last nine seasons commented Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.
“NBC Sports has significantly strengthened the popularity of the League in the United States in that time through its fantastic coverage and promotion. NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings programming is now a real institution among supporters in America, with fans getting up early to come together and cheer on their favourite club, week in, week out. It’s an exciting time for football in the US and we look forward to continuing to work with NBC Sports to bring our competition to even more fans over the next six years.”
NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua added: “We are excited to come to this long-term extension with the Premier League. Our Premier League team, led by Jon Miller, has been incredibly dedicated to growing the Premier League in the United States over the last nine years. This new agreement is also a testament to the hard work of production, marketing and other areas of our company, as well as the tremendous partnership that has been established with the leadership and club owners of the Premier League.”
The announcement of the new US broadcast deal follows the Exclusion Order agreement with UK Government relating to the three-year renewal of the Premier League’s UK broadcast deal. As part of this, an extra £20million will be paid to EFL League One and League Two clubs this season. A new package of £5million extra will support clubs in the top-three National League divisions until 2025.
