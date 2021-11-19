The initiative with MadHive will drive both brand awareness and purchase decisions with consumers, as Cannuka Luxe launches its new CBD skincare line exclusively at Neiman Marcus.

The campaign will take a phased approach - launching first with four creatives, custom-developed for shoppable TV. From the creative producers behind Beyonce, Tom Ford and La Mer, each TV commercial is equipped with a custom QR code, allowing viewers to easily learn more about the products and engage in the shopping experience.

Adam Helfgott, CEO at MadHive, said: “CTV gives brands the best of both worlds — the precise targeting of digital with the high impact, premium experience of the TV screen. This convergence has helped TV move beyond a brand awareness platform only to become a full-funnel marketing tool, especially when you incorporate shoppable TV tools like QR codes directly into creative. This partnership can really serve as a framework for brands of all sizes launching new products.”

Said Brad Tipper, CEO at Prospect Farms and brand founder at Cannuka Luxe: “At Prospect Farms, we believe nature has a way of making the best solutions simple. This is why we take the time to organically grow, harvest and craft our single source full spectrum CBD and meticulously researched and designed terpene blends. We are dedicated to delivering the most luxurious products for you and your skin, made in the cleanest, greenest, most ethical way possible and could not be more excited to be partnering with Neiman Marcus and MadHive to introduce the Cannuka Luxe skincare brand.”