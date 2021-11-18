David P. Davis, executive producer of the critically-acclaimed HBO and BBC drama, Industry, has announced that he is to join the ITV Studios Group to launch 5 Acts Productions, the first label under the umbrella of Patrick Spence’s scripted Studio.
Based in Cardiff, 5 Acts Productions will be led by Davis as creative director charged with focusing producing diverse drama for the domestic and international markets. 5 Acts Productions becomes the first label to be established within Spence’s Studio which, as well as Spence developing and producing his own premium drama, was also set up to attract new talent to make their home there. International distribution for 5 Acts Productions will be handled by ITV Studios.
Davis joins from production house Bad Wolf where he worked across the development of an array of projects for a mix of domestic and international broadcasters. Prior to Bad Wolf, he worked for Left Bank on the Sony, Amazon and Channel 4 Philip K. Dick drama, Electric Dreams, working with UK writers and directors including Jack Thorne, David Farr, Toni Grisoni, Matthew Graham, Julian Jarrold and Marc Munden.
Previously he worked on series 8 and 9 of Steven Moffat’s Doctor Who, where he was part of the script team that launched Peter Capaldi’s Doctor, working with writers including Frank Cottrell-Boyce, Toby Whithouse, Jamie Mathieson, Cath Tregenna, Peter Harness and Mark Gatiss, and directors such as Douglas Mackinnon, Rachel Talalay, Paul Wilmshurst and Ben Wheatley, having started his career in the BBC’s Continuing Drama department, working across both Holby City and Casualty.
Remarking upon his new project, Davis (pictured) said: "I’m thrilled to be joining ITV Studios to launch 5 Acts Productions. From the moment I started discussions with Patrick and Julian, I realised this was a unique opportunity to give diverse storytelling a natural home. I look forward to collaborating with writers and directors on their passion projects that might have been overlooked or misunderstood elsewhere. My focus will be on championing diversity in the purest sense of the word; I want to tell my stories, your stories, all stories, with great characters in 5 Acts."
ITV Studios MD Julian Bellamy added: "David joining us and launching the first label under Patrick's Studio is fantastic news. Having heard David describe his vision and ambitions for 5 Acts Productions, I'm really excited about what comes next."
