As part wider efforts to modernise the user experience across its digital services and apps, and give people a modern platform that’s easier to use and navigate, users of the BBC iPlayer will see a significant change to the way in which the live, on-demand and catch-up platform.
The new look will be effective immediately for a number of users and will come to everyone who watches iPlayer on TV in the coming weeks. The principal change will see the navigation menu will move to the left-hand side of the screen in order to make it easier to browse different categories like comedy, drama or sport. The change also gives much more space on the screen for our content, so viewers are more likely to spot something new to watch.
Explaining the changes and how they are being implemented, Neil Hall head of product, BBC iPlayer said: “It’s important to us that any changes we make to iPlayer work for everyone, so our new menu has been usability tested with adults, children, and people with accessibility needs to ensure people can continue to find and explore our many programme genres and channels with ease. We’ve also gathered feedback from the people who help us test changes like this in what we call our beta group, who have helped us improve the experience further.
“As part of delivering this upgrade our engineering team have conducted rigorous testing to ensure the app continues to provide a high-quality experience across thousands of devices. This is the first of a number of iterative updates from us as we strive to create a better user experience for audiences on web, mobile and TV across BBC iPlayer, and we’ll have plenty more to come in the months ahead.
Following the changes to the way iPlayer looks on TV, the BBC said that it would be making some further changes across mobile and web as well, so that the experience feels consistent across platforms. These enhancements will sit alongside similar ones to other BBC digital services like BBC News, BBC Sport and BBC Sounds.
