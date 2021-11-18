The broadband provision division of telco BT, Openreach, has announced that its full-fibre broadband service is now available in six million homes and businesses across the country and that it has reached a quarter of way to its intended target of reaching 25 million premises by December 2026.
The company says that demand for full-fibre broadband continues to grow with more than 1.3 million homes and businesses having already ordered a service, and revealed that it had ended the second quarter with a record high of 24.5,000 orders in the last week of September. In addition, Openreach said its build rate remained on track with fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) reaching 47,000 new homes and businesses every week and claims that its engineers are now building full-fibre to a new premise every 13 seconds, laying around 770m of cable per minute.
The milestone was achieved by taking its gigabit-capable technology to 170 new locations, covering some 1.5 million homes and businesses across both urban and rural locations in the UK. These include the conurbations of Bridgend, East Kilbride, Felixstowe, Grantham, Grimsby, Guildford, Inverness, Kidderminster, Lincoln, Lowestoft, Maidstone, Newton Abbot, North Finchley, Oldham, Port Talbot, Romford South, Rugby, Riding Mill, Scunthorpe, Stannington, Simonswood, Trowbridge.
Commenting on the rollout. Openreach CEO Clive Selley said: “We’re building full-fibre faster, at lower cost and higher quality than anyone else in the UK and that is testimony to our engineers and build partners who are working flat-out to deliver this life-changing technology to rural, urban and suburban communities all over the country and we’re delighted to be fleshing out our plans with more details about where we’ll be building.
“More than a million customers are already enjoying our most revolutionary and reliable broadband ever and that number is growing all the time. That’s a great start, but there are millions more who could connect today – so I would urge people to check out our website to see when we’re coming to your street.”
