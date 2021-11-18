Open smart TV operating system provider VIDAA and protection and anti-piracy services firm Intertrust ExpressPlay have announced the availability of VIDAA SMART OS-powered Hisense smart TVs preloaded with Intertrust’s ExpressPlay XCA content security for broadcast TV protection.
The joint solution is said to enable secure direct-to-TV broadcasting using a cloud-based content protection solution that meets the requirements of premium content owners without requiring additional consumer devices such as set-top boxes (STB) or conditional access modules (CAM).
Based on Marlin DRM technology, ExpressPlay XCA is a cloud-based broadcast security solution designed to enable cost reductions and market efficiencies for broadcasters and pay-TV operators. The solution pre-integrates the XCA client into Hisense smart TVs that supports the security requirements for all types of broadcast TV delivery. It meets the Enhanced Content Protection requirements from MovieLabs including Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and Secure Video Path (SVP).
The joint solution is designed to allow satellite, cable, and IPTV operators to adopt a converged security strategy to deliver premium/UHD content directly to smart TVs without the need for additional consumer premise equipment. By transitioning content protection functionality from external devices to smart TVs, ExpressPlay XCA is designed to plug the HDMI security vulnerability exploited by HDMI stripper devices which illegally circumvent the content protection between a receiver and TV set. These are said to be rendered useless since the content remains encrypted until it reaches the SoC built into the smart TV where it is safely decrypted in a controlled environment. This protects revenue for both rights holders and video service providers.
“We are pleased and honoured to partner with VIDAA and Hisense to help broadcasters securely deliver premium TV programs directly to Hisense smart TVs that are ExpressPlay XCA enabled,” said Kenny Huang, General Manager, Greater China, at Intertrust. “This solution will transform the user experience for viewers who can enjoy their favorite broadcast content using a smart TV based Operator App (OpApp) similar to the OTT streaming apps they are already familiar with.”
“Creating a reliable and secure environment is key in ensuring a trustworthy relationship with the users, who are at the centre of VIDAA’s development,” said Guy Edri, EVP VIDAA. “With its extensive knowledge and experience in content protection, Intertrust is the perfect partner to help create this intuitive environment to securely enjoy broadcast TV.”
