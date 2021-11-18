VOD platform Rakuten TV has announced the launch of 21 new localised channels across Spain, Italy and France as part of ongoing expansion plans across key territories.

The new additions will offer a variety of entertainment across lifestyle, nature, film, animation, music, and culture. All the channels are either available immediately or set to launch within the coming months.

In Spain, seven new channels have been acquired: Mi Casa, Buen Viaje, Crimen TV, Naturaleza, Pongalo, Love Nature and World Poker Tour.

Mi Casa focuses on lifestyle, with shows covering recipes, design and inspirational ideas for the home; Buen Viaje will show travel content; and Naturaleza will cover wildlife and natural history programming. Meanwhile, Pongalo will focus on drama, including Latin America's best telenovelas; and Crimen TV will show tales of real crimes and investigations. Love Nature will feature wildlife and nature documentaries, and World Poker Tour will show gaming, entertainment and tournaments.

In Italy, seven new channels will be added to the platform: Shorts, BFC Forbes, Radio Italia Trend, Cuore Ribelle, Italian Fishing TV, Brindiamo! and Filmrise Sci-Fi.

Shorts is dedicated to short films; BFC Forbes focuses on business topics; Radio Italia Trend will show music-based programming; and fans of Spanish TV soap opera Cuore Ribelle (Bandolera) can tune into the show’s dedicated channel. Italian Fishing TV is devoted to sport fishing; cooking and lifestyle fans can tune into Brindiamo!; and Filmrise Sci-Fi is dedicated to popular sci-fi shows.

Finally, in France, seven new channels - Museum TV, My Zen TV, Universciné, Anime Digital Network (ADN) Wild Side TV and Zylo’s Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel - join Rakuten TV’s French platform.

Museum TV features shows including art documentaries, entertainment programmes and drawing classes; My Zen TV is a lifestyle channel; Universciné focuses on independent cinema; and Anime Digital Network is a manga channel.

Meanwhile, Wild Side TV offers the best of independent cinema from around the world; Emotion’L is dedicated to fiction aimed at women; and Ciné Nanar Channel is dedicated to nostalgic movies.

All channels are available immediately except for World Poker Tour, Motorsport, Emotion’L and Ciné Nanar Channel, which are coming soon.