A mix of original programming, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports have seen the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer service breaks acquisition and engagement records, adding more than a million new subscribers.
In the service’s most successful week ever, the ViacomCBS streaming offer also set new records for most hours streamed and highest level of subscriber engagement.
Driving the record take up was a slew of content including the premiere of the family-friendly film Clifford The Big Red Dog; the new original scripted drama Mayor Of Kingstown, from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan; live NFL on CBS local market games; the highly anticipated CBS event Adele One Night Only; America's most-watched news programme, 60 Minutes; and Paramount+ originals Seal Team, The Game and the second season of The Challenge: All Stars.
Showing clearly the effect that new windows have on streaming services, Clifford The Big Red Dog, premiered on the service the same day it hit theatres on 10 November, set a new record as the service's most-watched original film. Paramount+ original series Mayor Of Kingstown, which debuted on 14 November, was the leading scripted original drama since the rebrand of Paramount+. In addition, Paramount+, which features live NFL on CBS local market games, scored its second-most-streamed NFL regular-season week ever, in terms of total minutes streamed and unique viewers.
"This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount+," said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming commenting on reaching the landmark. "The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering."
To maintain the momentum, Paramount+ will debut exclusively new episodes of Star Trek: Prodigy, The Game and the new season of The Challenge: All Stars every Thursday, will continue to on Paramount+, while episodes of Mayor Of Kingstown will roll out every Sunday. Upcoming originals and exclusives for Paramount+ include season four of Star Trek: Discovery premiering on 18 November; the South Park: Post Covid exclusive event on 25 November and the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel on 19 December.
