ITV Studios has appointed Angela Jain as its first director of unscripted in the UK.

The newly created role reflects the growth of unscripted within ITV Studios over the past five years, which now houses 11 non-scripted labels. Between them, they are responsible for the creation and production of global formats including Love Island, The Chase, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!, The Cabins and Come Dine with Me, as well as new and upcoming shows including Walk The Line, Sitting on a Fortune and Moneyball.

Jain will have overall P&L responsibility for the UK unscripted group, with the MDs of the 11 unscripted UK labels reporting directly to her. She will work with each label and also the wider studios leadership team to support the continued growth and development of the UK unscripted business.

Currently managing director of Lifted Entertainment, Jain will take up the role in January 2022 and will oversee Potato, Possessed, Rollercoaster Television, Boom, Multistory Media, Twofour, 12 Yard Productions, The Garden, So Television, Lifted Entertainment and Oxford Scientific Films.

She will report directly to Julian Bellamy, managing director ITV Studios, and joins the UK management team.

Bellamy said: “ITV Studios houses some of the best unscripted programme makers in the world and this genre is all set to continue to grow. Angela's vast amount of experience, leadership qualities and knowledge make her the perfect person to be named as our first director of unscripted in the UK.”

Jain added: “I am thrilled to be leading such a talented group of labels, producing some of the most-watched and loved shows on British television. I am looking forward to working more closely with the UK Studios management team and Julian to maximise every opportunity.

“Even though I'm not going far, I do leave behind an incredible, kind and hardworking team at Lifted Entertainment. We have had the best of times and some difficult times too, but I will remember my time at Lifted Entertainment with great fondness because it was so creatively rewarding, interesting and fun.”