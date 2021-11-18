Filling a newly created role designed to build on recent accelerated growth as the company continues to scale up, digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has appointed Zara Gregory to the newly created role of director of operations.





Gibbons added: “Little Dot is rapidly scaling up as a global business, following a period of accelerated expansion over the past 18 months. Zara’s calibre and experience at major media brands makes her the ideal person to transform our operations and deliver significant, sustainable growth across the company, while also meeting our ambitious environmental and inclusivity commitments. We’re thrilled to have her join the team.” Little Dot Studios has undergone a period of accelerated growth over the past 18 months as it expands its activities worldwide - hiring a new senior management team in the USA, acquiring new businesses such as History Hit and WING, launching a new consumer brands division, and winning a significant number of new contracts with major global clients. The company expects to increase this growth substantially over the next three to five years. It has also been a key partner in the broadcast of the Extreme E electric racing series, creating an exclusive 90-minute production for the TikTok platform. Gregory brings more than two decades of media industry experience to Little Dot Studios, joining the company from Sky where over the last five years as group head of transformation she was responsible for delivering complex transformation programs and embedding cultural change across its content operations arm and Sky News division. Prior to Sky, Zara was at the BBC where she held operational roles across TV and production, including leading the transition of BBC3 from a linear to online proposition, working with senior creatives and business stakeholders from across BBC to re-invent it successfully as an on-demand brand.Reporting to Little Dot Studios COO Kevin Gibbons, Gregory will work with the leadership team to develop and implement an overall operational strategy for the business. She will be responsible for designing and driving an operational change agenda that supports long-term sustainable growth across the company. Commenting on the new role, she said: “It really is a huge privilege to be joining Little Dot, and to work with the teams across Europe, the US and Asia creating and distributing such an incredible range of innovative content for some of the world’s biggest brands. I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to help contribute to the growth of a company full of so many talented, ambitious and passionate people.”Gibbons added: “Little Dot is rapidly scaling up as a global business, following a period of accelerated expansion over the past 18 months. Zara’s calibre and experience at major media brands makes her the ideal person to transform our operations and deliver significant, sustainable growth across the company, while also meeting our ambitious environmental and inclusivity commitments. We’re thrilled to have her join the team.”