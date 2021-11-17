Virtualised media production solutions provider Nevion has announced a technology. collaboration with network tech and services giant Cisco to give customers what it says will be “everything they need” to deploy and manage their IP fabric for media at scale.
The partnership will see the Nevion flagship orchestration and SDN control software VideoIPath support Cisco Nexus 9000 Non-Blocking Multicast (NBM) in both active and passive mode, and multicast NATing. The latest update means customers can now take full advantage of Cisco’s Data Center Network Manager (DCNM) in conjunction with VideoIPath.
NBM passive mode allows customers using Cisco switches to fully use the orchestration and SDN control features of VideoIPath. Nevion says VideoIPath combined with NBM passive means customers can schedule connectivity, make informed routing decisions for media content, load balance and handle redundancy for media flows and make more efficient use of the available IP fabric capacity. NBM active mode can be used to integrate with existing deployments.
Cisco’s DCNM is designed to provide complete life cycle management of the Nexus switching infrastructure including configuration provisioning, simplified operations with deep visibility to flows, flow path and granular bit-rate on a per flow basis, and precision time protocol (PTP) monitoring that monitors performance on Nexus 9000 boundary clock functions. Together, the latest updates give media network customers everything they need to deploy and manage their IP fabric at scale.
Since these updates, Nevion has already deployed several major projects running with VideoIPath and NBM, including for a German TV channel and for a nationwide Swiss initiative that connects regional studios with sports stadiums to create a larger production network.
“Cisco is a worldwide leader in IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions so the combination of these complementary technologies is a real game-changer for our customers,” commented Nevion VideoIPath product manager Arne-Johan Martinsen. “It gives them the power and capabilities to take full control of their IP fabric and make more effective use of the more advanced features offered by VideoIPath. We look forward to working closely with Cisco on future projects to enable our customers to take advantage of the best technologies on the market.”
NBM passive mode allows customers using Cisco switches to fully use the orchestration and SDN control features of VideoIPath. Nevion says VideoIPath combined with NBM passive means customers can schedule connectivity, make informed routing decisions for media content, load balance and handle redundancy for media flows and make more efficient use of the available IP fabric capacity. NBM active mode can be used to integrate with existing deployments.
Cisco’s DCNM is designed to provide complete life cycle management of the Nexus switching infrastructure including configuration provisioning, simplified operations with deep visibility to flows, flow path and granular bit-rate on a per flow basis, and precision time protocol (PTP) monitoring that monitors performance on Nexus 9000 boundary clock functions. Together, the latest updates give media network customers everything they need to deploy and manage their IP fabric at scale.
Since these updates, Nevion has already deployed several major projects running with VideoIPath and NBM, including for a German TV channel and for a nationwide Swiss initiative that connects regional studios with sports stadiums to create a larger production network.
“Cisco is a worldwide leader in IT, networking and cybersecurity solutions so the combination of these complementary technologies is a real game-changer for our customers,” commented Nevion VideoIPath product manager Arne-Johan Martinsen. “It gives them the power and capabilities to take full control of their IP fabric and make more effective use of the more advanced features offered by VideoIPath. We look forward to working closely with Cisco on future projects to enable our customers to take advantage of the best technologies on the market.”