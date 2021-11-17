Buccaneer Media the London-headquartered TV production company created in partnership with Canada’s Cineflix Media is teaming up with renowned actor Dougray Scott to launch a new production business dedicated to creating original international drama series with Scottish literary talent.
Buccaneer Media has produced a series of hits including Marcella (ITV/ Netflix) and Crime (Britbox) and with the Glasgow-based Buccaneer Scotland guarantees a mission to promote Scottish voices and culture and bring original stories from the country’s best talent to a global audience. The business will be led by Buccaneer joint CEOs Tony Wood and Richard Tulk-Hart together with Scott (all pictured). The partners have recently collaborated on Crime, the Irvine Welsh novel adapted for BritBox in which Scott stars and is released on BritBox on 18 November.
“The idea of setting up a production company in Scotland comes from a desire simply to tell Scottish stories. I’ve been lucky enough to work all over the world and see life through many different eyes, remarked Scott commenting on the creation of the new company.
“My intention has always been to ultimately tell stories that derive from Scotland. We have an extraordinary amount of talent in our country. Young, old, from many different backgrounds. I’ve been lucky enough to work with writers from the likes of Iain Banks to Irvine Welsh and I feel I have an innate understanding of Scottish writing. Our stories travel effortlessly and resonate to every corner of the planet. We have so many similarities with all the nations of this world, but also a uniqueness that makes our tales ripe for telling, and also to be showcased everywhere.”
“Authorship sits at the heart of Buccaneer and our intention has always been to promote voice,” added Tony Wood. “Scotland is home to two of the world’s great literary cities with a tradition of rooted, subversive, full throated roars. Buccaneer Scotland is designed to discover, nurture and take that voice to the global stage.”
Buccaneer also recently announced it is developing other Irvine Welsh novels for TV, The Sex Lives of Siamese Twins and The Blade Artist. Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, T2: Trainspotting, The Full Monty, The World Is Not Enough) will reprise his role as Frank Begbie in The Blade Artist, an adaptation of the novel that picks up twenty years after the events of Trainspotting.
