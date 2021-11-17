In five years’ time, five major US-based platforms will control 53% of the world’s subscription video-on-demand market in terms of customers, equating to a collective 910 million subscriptions out of a total of 1.7 billion, up from 585 million in 2021, says a study from Digital TV Research.
Despite previous research showing the contrary, the SVOD Platform Forecasts report shows that Netflix is projected to remain the largest player, adding 53 million subscribers to reach 275 million subs by 2026. Disney+ will be the biggest winner though in terms of growth, adding 140 million subscribers between 2021 and 2026 to take its total to 271 million. About 102 million Disney+ subscribers, 38% of the total, in 2026 will be in 13 Asian countries under the Hotstar brand.
Based on its September 2021 projections, Digital TV Research. expects Disney+ to gain market leadership by 2027.
The SVOD Platform Forecasts report also found that Amazon Prime Video will have 245.9 million subs by 2026 while HBO Max is set to have 83 million, up from 29 million at the end of 2021. Future launches include territories where HBO Max has pay-TV operations: Eastern Europe in 2022 and the rest of Asia, something that the analyst believes will happen in probably in 2023.
