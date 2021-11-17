Integrated video-on-demand service firm ocilion is expanding its existing agreement with Discovery Germany and is now broadcasting the Tele 5 HD channel, which consists of fiction and sci-fi, as well as FashionTV.

For TELE 5 and FashionTV, ocilion has agreed extensive additional rights and will make both channels available to network operators including seven days replay, restart, recordings and pause/ play functions.

Benjamin Pirker, senior key account manager Distribution & Commercial Strategy at Discovery Germany, said: “With our passionately curated fiction content, we want to inspire as many target groups and viewers as possible for TELE 5. We are pleased to now be able to enrich the ocilion portfolio with hand-picked movies and series in HD quality.”

Added Michel Adam, president of FTV: “We are pleased to announce the partnership with the IPTV specialist Ocilion, giving the viewers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Luxembourg the chance to enter the glamorous world of FashionTV. Developed as the leading lifestyle TV channel, FashionTV is focusing on top brands, models and designers.”

Thomas Bichlmeir, head of content at ocilion, commented: “Our goal is to provide our customers with high quality content in addition to the complete IPTV system. That is why we are constantly expanding the programme offering for network operators and concluding direct contracts with content providers, including replay, restart and nPVR. I am really happy that we have now been able to expand our existing agreement with Discovery and have added a new genre for our IPTV platform with FashionTV – even in UHD. “