Marking a continuation of the global multi-platform media company’s strategy of taking on high-quality premium content and diversifying its growing portfolio through both traditional and digital distribution channels, Anthem Sports & Entertainment has acquired worldwide narrative film and documentary distributor Gravitas Ventures from Red Arrow Studios.
For over 15 years, Gravitas Ventures has been connecting filmmakers to a global audience of more than a billion people — collaborating with rising talent and established artists alike, to share important films and documentaries with viewers around the world. As one of the first companies to develop partnerships with digital media platforms, the Cleveland-based company boasts a wide-ranging network of strong connections with leading providers throughout the AVOD, PVOD, VOD, SVOD, electronic sell through, electronic rental and theatrical landscapes.
Since November 2017, Gravitas has been part of Red Arrow Studios, the content production and distribution arm of German company ProSiebenSat.1 Group, and typically releases over 300 films and documentaries per year. The most recent successful films in the portfolio include the 2020 feature The Secret: Dare To Dream, starring Katie Holmes and the 2021 film Queen Bees, starring Ellen Burstyn and James Caan (pictured).
The purchase, made by Anthem in cash and common stock, sees Gravitas Ventures join a roster of high-profile properties that includes AXS TV, HDNET Movies, Impact Wrestling, Invicta Fighting Championships, Fight Network, Game+ and GameTV. It also gives Anthem over 8,000 hours of sports and entertainment content in its library to complement its seven consumer-facing streaming channel brands, bolstering programming for Anthem cable, streaming and VOD channels, and creating new FAST channel opportunities and revenue streams.Upon completion of the transaction, Anthem will add more than 200 customers to its ranks, while unlocking additional promotion opportunities for its various business units and enabling Gravitas to invest further in content opportunities, new themed channels and to enter the television distribution market. The acquisition will see Gravitas founder and CEO Nolan Gallagher, president Michael Murphy, EVP and general counsel Brendan Gallagher and CFO Brian Kenyon joining the Anthem executive team. The entire Gravitas Ventures organisation will remain intact.
“This is a significant step forward for Anthem in its mission to build a next-generation media company that is primed for the digital future, keeping Anthem ahead of the curve with the current trajectory of the fast-paced streaming-first entertainment ecosystem,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem. “Gravitas is a world leader in film and documentary distribution and provides Anthem with a major presence across the top digital platforms. We are happy to welcome Nolan, Michael, Brendan, Brian and the Gravitas team on board, and to broaden our shareholder base to include Gravitas Ventures’ management and Red Arrow Studios. We are excited to build upon the incredible success that they have already achieved.”
“Anthem perfectly complements Gravitas Ventures’ mindset and mission, presenting several major platforms where our films can thrive while opening up dynamic new areas and opportunities that will be vital in helping our company grow,” added Nolan Gallagher. “They have had tremendous success with all of their acquired properties, taking a hands-on approach that shows a great understanding for their unique products and what it takes to keep them on top in this highly competitive industry. We feel confident being a part of a talented Anthem team that is more than equipped to lead the charge for our filmmakers on this journey, and we could not be more excited to begin this new era in the legacy of Gravitas Ventures.”
