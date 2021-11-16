OTT and TV content protection solutions provider Viaccess-Orca (VO) is joining forces with Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the governing body that runs the major professional football leagues in France, to fight against illegal IPTV networks.
Using VO's Anti-Piracy Centre services, LFP will be able to monitor and request effective countermeasures against the illegal redistribution of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 matches VO's Anti-Piracy Centre comprises a set of security services that will enable LFP to fight piracy from every angle. From its operating centre, VO will help LFP combat content redistribution via what it says is a team of experts skilled in video security, investigation and security audits. With VO's Anti-Piracy Centre, LFP will be able to tailor the security services to address each unique piracy case.
“The French parliament has recently adopted a new law that will allow us to fight more efficiently against live event piracy and request the blocking of illegal services by technical intermediaries such as ISPs," explained Mathieu Ficot, deputy general manager at the Ligue de Football Professionnel. "In light of this exciting perspective, we are collaborating with Viaccess-Orca, the expert in anti-piracy services, to protect our premium content and revenues. With VO's Anti-Piracy Centre, we shall be able to monitor the illegal redistribution of LFP content by IPTV networks in real time and request immediate action against piracy."
"The number of illegal IPTV networks has boomed during the past years, and piracy is damaging the revenues of the live content industry, including sports," added Cédric Hardouin, executive vice president of research and development at Viaccess-Orca. "We are thrilled to work with LFP and help them take back control of their premium live sport contents."
