Aiming to offer an integrated solution enabling improved replay and catch-up viewing experiences, video AI technology provider Media Distillery and content solutions firm Gracenote have integrated their respective technologies and datasets.
The result is said to be optimised electronic programme guide (EPG) utility enabling pay-TV operators including cable, satellite, terrestrial, IPTV, streaming and direct-to-consumer service providers as well as broadcasters to deliver improved content navigation, replay and digital video recorder (DVR) functionality. This is achieved through increased guide and recording accuracy.
Noting the reasons for the launch, the two firms observed that TV platforms typically broadcast linear content at the start times indicated in their EPGs. However, they added that programmes often don’t start at the exact moment their EPGs list. If the content starts later than indicated, viewers are compelled to watch the end of the previous show or an advertising break. If earlier, then viewers can miss the start of their favourite show. Citing SKO research, the firms said most replay and catch-up viewing generally happens within the first 15 to 120 minutes of the scheduled programme start. Therefore they say, accurate start time listings should be populated in the EPG as soon as possible for seamless viewing.
With the new Media Distillery/Gracenote solution, actual programme start times are automatically updated in the guide in near real-time to benefit viewers. It uses Media Distillery’s EPG Correction technology, along with Gracenote’s Global Video Data offering to give TV providers access to precise programme start and end times, providing better control over replay and catch-up viewing experiences.
In addition to driving viewer engagement and consumption on their platforms, Media Distillery and Gracenote are confident that operators will benefit from access to a single API. This they say will result in efficiencies in management time and effort as well as technology and engineering resourcing. “This new solution…was brought to market for a fundamental reason - the distinct need to deliver actual programme start times in the latest content discovery paradigms,” remarked Gracenote chief product officer Simon Adams. “Media Distillery’s innovative technology naturally complements Gracenote’s best-in-class metadata, and we look forward to this collaboration enabling existing and potential customers to deliver better user experiences.”
“Operators around the world are eager to enhance their services, and their subscribers’ user experiences, through Gracenote and Media Distillery technology. By collaborating on this integration, we’re helping service providers to do this more efficiently, and to launch faster,” added Media Distillery CEO Roland Sars. “In our industry, Gracenote is a household name, a widely acknowledged leader, and we’re excited about this partnership.”
