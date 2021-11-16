TechStorm, claimed to be Asia’s largest and fastest-growing 24/7 eSports, gaming and tech media distribution platform, has unveiled its new premiere line-up headed by internationally acclaimed series Black Mirror.
Black Mirror explores a twisted, high-tech multiverse where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide. It has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie for three years in a row thanks to the episodes like San Junipero and USS Callister, in addition to more awards from British Academy Film and Television Arts awards (BAFTA), creating an enduring ripple effect in terms of audience demand in non-Western markets. In Thailand alone, the series ranks at the 95.8th percentile in the Drama genre, proof of a higher demand compared with 95.8% of all drama titles in the country in 2021, according to leading global audience demand analytics company Parrot Analytics.
Come 6 December, the dystopian anthology will premiere on TechStorm as a First on TV title in Asia since its debut as a top-rated streaming title. First On TV applies to all markets TechStorm has presence in, with the exception of Sri Lanka, where it is exclusive. TechStorm currently reaches more than an aggregate of 83 million audience in Asia and is currently distributed across 30 million mobile OTT subscribers and over 13 million subscriber households. Its multi-platform distribution has reached over 100 premium partner platforms in Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand.
As an indication of the network’s expanded presence across the region, subtitles will be available in multiple languages, namely Bahasa Indonesia, Thai and traditional Chinese among others.
TechStorm also believes that the new line-up also speaks of timely relevance as Black Mirror predicted what technology would look like in a post-pandemic landscape. It added that the global pandemic has accelerated the digital economy that is unparalleled, and that the end of 2021 is the perfect time to mirror on screen the reality of a high-tech multiverse already dominated by innovation and devices.
“As a strong proponent of technology and a huge personal fan of this series for some time, I am super stoked for TechStorm to be the media platform in Asia to bring to our digitally-obsessed, tech-loving audience, all five seasons of Black Mirror,” said Debbie Lee, founder and CEO of TechStorm. “We have demonstrated category leadership by being the first to bring this globally acclaimed dystopian series of how a world of technology and a digitally connected society could look like. The timing is spot-on at a period where the concept of the metaverse, web 4.0 and virtualisation of interactions are hot topics among TechStorm’s community of Asian fans.”
