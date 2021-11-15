Global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group has launched a new 24x7 pay-TV channel kids television channel in Indonesia available on the Transvision satellite TV network.
Toonz’s maiden television channel in Asia, the bilingual Toonz Kids channel will include shows in both Bahasa and English and is targeted at 4 to 12-year-olds. The channel will focus on edutainment and entertainment shows while also looking to explore content partnerships through animation co-productions with local companies in Indonesia. Cloud broadcasting and live TV streaming company Amagi is the playout and transmission partner for the new channel.
Toonz had already announced expansion of its platform entertainment business in October this year with the constitution of its new SBU Toonz Media Networks. The Indian company has roped in former Zee Entertainment chief operating officer Mukund Cairae to head the SBU. After Indonesia, Toonz plans to launch television channels in other emerging kids’ television markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and MENA. The company already operates kids channels in select key global territories.
“Indonesia has the largest television market and the 2nd largest pay-TV market in South-East Asia. The country has around 67 million homes and a TV penetration of 64%, which translates to around 42 million TV homes. This includes a pay-TV penetration of 12%. If you look at the average revenue per user for pay TV in Indonesia, it is a healthy $10 per home per month. Clearly, there is huge potential for growth of pay TV business here,” said Mukund Cairae commenting on the deal. “We will be actively pursuing content partnerships to co-create premium content, including e-Sports, to engage the tweens and teens besides the kids audience category.”
‘’It is a pleasure for us to be the first platform to launch Toonz Kids channel in Indonesia,” added Transvision sales and marketing director Brando Tengdom. “This is the first International kids channel fully dubbed in Bahasa Indonesia. In line with our tagline, Broadcasting at The Edge of Technology, we always strive to provide entertaining, quality, and educational content for all of our viewers. We sincerely hope this partnership will accommodate our customer needs, as well as become an attractive point for our customer to access Transvision services.”
