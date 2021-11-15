NBCUniversal’s Peacock direct-to-consumer service is to make its arrival in Europe through a soft launch in the UK and Ireland on the Sky pay-TV platform.
Beginning 16 November, and included no additional cost, Sky TV customers and NOW Entertainment members in the two markets will enjoy early access to what is described as a growing catalogue of “world-class” original and iconic TV shows and films from across the NBCUniversal stable.
Peacock Originals including current series Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Punky Brewster, The Girl in the Woods, Five Bedrooms, and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to upcoming series MacGruber, Bel-Air, Joe Exotic (working title), Killing It, Vampire Academy, Irreverent, The Innocent, The Resort, The Missing, The Best Man, Angelyne, Ted, and Battlestar Galactica.
Current and classic TV shows encompass The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Psych, Superstore, A.P. Bio, The Mindy Project, Will & Grace, Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and Saturday Night Live; popular dramas such as Battlestar Galactica, Monk, Bates Motel, Heroes, Friday Night Lights, 12 Monkeys, Downton Abbey, House, Suits, Quantum Leap, Warehouse 13, The Equalizer, and Grimm; and unscripted hits like Keeping Up With The Kardashians and franchises including Million Dollar Listing, Southern Charm, Below Deck, The Real Housewives and Top Chef.
The film catalogue will offer the likes of The Best Man, Bird on a Wire, Bowfinger, Brüno, Bulletproof, Children of Men, Definitely, Maybe, Far and Away, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Game, Hanna, Hannibal, The Last House on the Left, MacGruber, A Million Ways to Die in the West, Meet Joe Black, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Out of Sight, Pride & Prejudice, Scent of a Woman, Seed of Chucky, A Simple Wish, The Skeleton Key, Tower Heist and United 93.
“Following its successful phased launch in the US, we are excited to mark the international debut of Peacock content in the UK and Ireland on Sky,” said Lee Raftery, managing director, Europe, Middle East & Africa, NBCUniversal. “Peacock provides Sky customers with an expanded catalogue of world-class content, including many of our most popular movies and shows from Peacock and across NBCUniversal.”
Peacock say that going forward it will continue to expand its offering with content from NBCUniversal. Over the coming months it will continue to rollout the content destination across Sky platforms in territories including Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland in the coming months, making it available to almost 20 million Sky customers in total.
