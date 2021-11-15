Global producer and distributor Fremantle has announced a raft of deals with global broadcasters for contemporary crime-thriller Reyka which will see the series available in over 80 territories globally, bringing the eight-part series to international audiences for the first time.
The M-Net and Fremantle series, co-produced by Harriet Gavshon for Quizzical and Serena Cullen for Serena Cullen Productions, is Fremantle’s first ever South African drama. Described as a “unique and ground-breaking” English language drama, Reyka follows a flawed but brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht,). Haunted by her past, she investigates a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the sugar cane fields of KwaZulu-Natal.
Having been abducted as a child by a farmer named Speelman, Reyka is traumatised by the experience but this also helps her enter the minds of Africa's most notorious criminals and turn them inside out. Manipulative and charming, Speelman’s hold on Reyka, 20 years later, forms part of the backbone of the story, as does Reyka’s relationship with her mother Elsa. Reyka exposes secrets and lies, truth and trust, damage, healing and forgiveness. With a backdrop of sugar cane fields, tropical beaches, stifling heat, dangerous wildlife, a criminal underworld, and shadowy politics - each place is connected by sugar but divided in so many other ways.
The series is currently the highest rated South African drama for the broadcaster M-Net. There series has now been sold to SVOD rights for North America to the local version of BritBox which will launch the service on 16 November. CBC has picked up the series for Canada and Channel 4 will bring Reyka to audiences in the UK. Public broadcasting heavyweight SBS recently launched Reyka in Australia, and TVNZ will broadcast for audiences in New Zealand. Meanwhile in Europe, Canal+ has acquired the series for numerous territories including Poland and France. RTL has acquired the rights for Germany, Cosmote TV for Greece and Sky Italia will be bringing Reyka to Italy.
HBO LATAM will launch Reyka in numerous countries following a pan-regional deal struck by Sheila Aguirre, EVP content distribution and format sales LATAM, Caribbean and Hispanic US. Other territories that have boarded the series include: Marjan Television (MENA Farsi), OSN Streaming (MENA Region) HOT (Israel), RTL Klub (Hungary) Viasat (Russia & CIS, Georgia & Ukraine) and NOW TV (Hong Kong & Macau).
“We are delighted that so many exciting broadcast partners will be bringing our first South African scripted series to audiences across the world, reinforcing the global appeal of this captivating drama,” commented Julie Hodge, editorial director, global drama for Fremantle and executive producer for Reyka. “With compelling scripts, world class performances and astonishing production values, it is not a surprise the series has performed excellently for M-NET and I have no doubt that success will be emulated in the international market, cementing Fremantle as a key player in the English language drama space.”
