Media transport and delivery firm Net Insight has entered into a technology collaboration with compression technology provider intoPIX to develop what they claim are “cutting-edge” JPEG XS compliant solutions.
The JPEG XS content production codec is a so-called lightweight image coding system that processes video at the microsecond level with line-based latency. Based on real-world testing and compression grades in the range of 4:1 to 12:1, Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications can deliver lossless quality video while reducing typical network resource consumption by 90%. As JPEG XS is designed to scale, it fully supports the ability to natively process UHD-4K and UHD-8K content. JPEG XS may be used wherever uncompressed video is currently used, including live and distributed production, AV over IP, virtual and augmented realities (VR, AR) and eSports.
Net Insight and intoPIX say that media industry has embraced remote working and the enabling technologies. They add that by using JPEG XS, the industry can further reduce resource utilisation and the number of processing steps and that the breakthrough in video workflow processing accelerates the transition to high-quality distributed content creation. No longer is there a need to accept heavily compressed and artefact filled workflows as the compromise for moving to distributed production.
The firms add that combining JPEG XS video compression to the former’s cloud and IP media platform adds offering “unparalleled” low-latency and image quality for content creation and delivery. intoPIX’s TICO-XS is fully compliant with the new JPEG XS standard and the company says that it deliver no less than “pristine image quality and imperceptible” latency within portable software.
“We are proud and to be partnering with intoPIX, pioneer of class-leading video compression technologies, to create solutions that deliver meaningful environmental and financial savings for the media and broadcast industry,” said Christer Bohm, VP product management at Net Insight. “The JPEG XS standard strengthens the innovation possible within content production, thereby assisting to create improved live experiences for viewers all over the world. Net Insight’s JPEG XS applications bring game-changing cost reductions to our customers.”
“Net Insight’s leadership in Cloud, IP and standards-based technology represents the kind of role model partnership needed to realise the full potential of JPEG XS,” intoPIX marketing and sales director added Jean-Baptiste Lorent. “We believe that content producers, media companies and service providers will greatly appreciate the engineering excellence and innovative nature of Net Insight’s adoption of the JPEG XS technology. We are immensely proud to partner on new solutions that can reduce resource consumption and environmental impact.”
